Tyla Didn't Know Who Nancy Pelosi Was Despite Grammys Photo

Tyla has admitted hat she "had no idea" who Nancy Pelosi was when the former Speaker of the House asked for a picture at the Grammys. “I had no idea. I didn’t know who she was, honestly, but I think she may have known [me] because she asked to take a picture with me.” The photo of the two soon made the rounds online, which left many wanting to know the backstory. I was like, ‘OK, cool,". She held my hand, and I was like, ‘Are you sure we should hold hands?’ Because I didn’t know. I was kind of feeling a bit tight, but she was like, ‘Hold my hand, hold my hand.’ It was cute," Tyla told PEOPLE.

However, someone Tyla did recognize was Cher. “I was like, ‘What the heck?’ I was literally in so much shock. I love her. She’s always been an inspo. I can’t wait to even tell my kids, that’s how much of a good time I had," the singer gushed.

Elsewhere, GloRilla made sure to keep herself firmly apolitical when talking about her recent trip to the White House. Glo shut down CNN when the outlet asked her if she had been invited to the White House to endorse Joe Biden. "That ain't got nothing to do with me. I'm just livin' life like it's golden," Glo replied. Glo attended a White House function earlier this week as part of Women's History Month. This included a semi-viral moment in which she got President Biden to say "Yeah Glo".

Of course, Glo's star continues to shine brighter and brighter. Last month, she linked up with LeBron James in LA. LeBron stopped to take pictures with the Memphis femcee as well as enjoying a brief conversation with her. Furthermore, LeBron was also seen singing along to "Yeah, Glo!" when it was played over the Crypto.com Arena PA and was also reportedly seen dancing to more of her music in the locker room.

