Damian Lillard Plays Coy About GloRilla Thirsting For Him

Damian Lillard refused to be baited by TMZ when asked about any potential relationship links to GloRilla. When asked if he was aware that the rapper had shot her shot with him, Lillard simply smiled and offered a "no comment". Glo put her claim down on Lillard at the All-Star Game, posting up with the MVP and getting thirsty on main about her desire for him.

Of course, Lillard is currently a free agent in the dating realm. In October, Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay'La. Lillard filed the motion in Clackamas County Circuit Court and the news was first reported by the Willamette Week. The Lillards have been married since 2021 but have been together since their college days at Weber State. However, Lillard's filing cites "irreconcilable differences" and suggests that the couple has been living apart since December 2022. The couple have three children together - a five-year-old and two-year-old twin daughters.

Read More: GloRilla Tells People To "Calm Down" About Viral Wardrobe Malfunction

GloRilla Gives Dating Advice But Fans Aren't Feeling It

Meanwhile, it wasn't too long ago that Glo was dishing out advice on social media. In January, Glo hit up her followers with some thoughts. "Ladies, don't show favoritism among your n-ggas. Because as soon as your favorite n-gga mad, he gon be cursing your other n-ggas out just for a motherf-cker saying good morning! Don't show favoritism with y'all n-ggas. That favorite n-gga sh-t a motherf-cker," Glo said while out shopping. Glo has been previously open about her dating habits and how she doesn't tend to stick to a single person.

However, it is advice that has not gone over well. "The ladies are doomed if they need her advice on something 😂," one person joked. "Or just not mess around with multiple people," countered another. "We finna see her POSTING & SAYING dumb SH*T bc she wanna show off THAT CHEST 🤣," theorized a third. Glo's newly-enhanced chest was on full display as the rapped rocked a lowcut halter top. How do you feel about Glo's advice? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: LeBron James Links Up With GloRilla, Spotted Vibing To Her Music

[via]