LeBron James Links Up With GloRilla, Spotted Vibing To Her Music

LeBron James had a special postgame meetup in mind as he was spotted linking up with GloRilla after the Lakers routed the Pistons on Tuesday night. LeBron stopped to take pictures with the Memphis femcee as well as enjoying a brief conversation with her. Furthermore, LeBron was also seen singing along to "Yeah, Glo!" when it was played over the Crypto.com Arena PA and was also reportedly seen dancing to more of her music in the locker room.

LeBron had a game-high 25 points as the Lakers handed Detroit their 45th loss of the season. However, LeBron was quieter elsewhere on the court, recording just 1 rebound and 8 assists. It's LeBron's lowest rebounding mark since he recorded no boards in a November game against Philadelphia. Next up for the Lakers is a pair of road games against Utah and Golden State.

Warriors Tried To Trade For LeBron

Speaking of Golden State, an ESPN report has revealed that the Warriors attempted to make a trade deadline push to acquire LeBron. Warriors owner Joe Lacob was eager to engage in talks with the Lakers. However, both owner Jeannie Buss and LeBron's camp were not interested in engaging with the Warriors. The lack of interest from LeBron's camp is consistent with pre-trade deadline news that he would be remaining with the Lakers through the rest of the season. However, things reportedly went as far as Draymond Green texting Rich Paul. The veteran Warrior and LeBron's agency stablemate tried to convince their mutual agent to get LeBron on board with the trade.

However, the Warriors were not the only team reportedly interested in LeBron. Earlier in the run-up to the deadline, the Sixers Daryl Morey reached out to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. Morey wanted to enquire about LeBron's availability after seeing his cryptic hourglass tweet. That conversation was quickly ended when Pelinka asked Morey whether Joel Embiid was available. However, LeBron is on a player option for 2024/25. As a result, the Warriors could revisit attempts to acquire the veteran star in the offseason.

