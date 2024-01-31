LeBron James Drops Cryptic Tweet Amid Public Frustrations With The Lakers

LeBron James has posted a cryptic message to social media amid a period of vocal frustration with the Lakers. LeBron posted a tweet with a single hourglass emoji shortly after the Lakers lost on the road to Atlanta. Could this mean that "time is running out" for LeBron's tenure in LA? After all, LeBron's contract with the team, which runs through the end of next season, was signed on the notion of the Lakers being a championship contender.

Furthermore, as mentioned, LeBron has been open about his frustrations with the team over the past few weeks. “We could on any given night beat any team in the NBA. And then on any given night we could get our ass kicked," LeBron said after the Lakers fell to the Hawks and dropped to 24-25 on the season. The Lakers have plummeted in the standings after winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament in mid-December. They have won just 10 games since that December 9 over Indiana.

Lakers Losing LeBron James And The Locker Room

However, this is just the latest blunt assessment that LeBron has offered amid the team's continued woes. "I mean, we just suck right now," LeBron told reporters after a January 4 loss to Memphis. Furthermore, he railed against people using the aforementioned IST as a barometer of team success. "That was just two games. It's a small sample. Everyone is getting so cracked up about Vegas and keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business. It was the in-season tournament, we played it, we won it. But that was literally just two games," LeBron added at the time.

Despite the growing mutiny in the Lakers locker room, the organization appears set on retaining head coach Darvin Ham as the team leader. While injuries have played a major role in the lack of team consistency, Ham's offseason decisions and ongoing roster choices continue to baffle both fans and players alike. The Lakers are next in action against the Celtics on February 2.

