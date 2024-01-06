LeBron James Blasts Lakers For Losing Streak, Pressure Mounts On Head Coach Darvin Ham

LeBron James was blunt in his assessment of the Lakers as the team dropped their fourth consecutive game and remained at a dismal 2-8 record in their last 10 games. "I mean, we just suck right now," LeBron told reporters after the 127-113 loss to Memphis. Furthermore, LeBron pushed back at people using the Lakers' In-Season Tournament title as evidence of the team's trajectory. "That was just two games. It's a small sample. Everyone is getting so cracked up about Vegas and keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business. It was the in-season tournament, we played it, we won it. But that was literally just two games."

Meanwhile, head coach Darvin Ham does not appear concerned about his job security despite the Lakers' skid. "I'm solid. My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady; our president, Robert Pelinka -- we're all aligned. As long as they're not saying it, I guess I'm good. Which I know how they feel about me and the situation we're currently in," Ham said. However, those comments were made before the Grizzlies beat LA.

"Growing Disconnect" Between Ham And Lakers

Speculation about Ham's future with the Lakers reached fever pitch earlier this week. Per Shams Charaina, there is a "growing disconnect" between the Lakers roster and coach Darvin Ham over the latter's lineup choices. "There’s currently a deepening disconnect between Darvin Ham and the Lakers locker room, six sources with direct knowledge of the situation say, raising questions about the head coach’s standing. The people spoke with The Athletic on condition of anonymity so that they could speak freely on the matter. Those sources have described that the disjointedness between the coach and team has stemmed from the extreme rotation and starting lineup adjustments recently from Ham, leading to a fluctuating rhythm for several players across the roster," Charaina and Jovan Buah wrote for The Athletic.

The report came after the Heat, without Jimmy Butler, beat a starting lineup of Anthony Davis, LeBron, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, and Austin Reaves. Ham used the same starters against Memphis. However, like he did before the Memphis game, Ham deflected any criticism after falling to Miami. "It's a little bit of everything right now. We're not executing. That team played harder than us tonight, executed better than us tonight, more physical than us tonight. We got outworked tonight, so it's a bit of everything right now," Ham said.

