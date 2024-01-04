LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead Early All-Star Voting

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have both surpassed two million votes in the first round of public all-star voting. Meanwhile - Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton all broke the one million vote mark. Next month's game, which will be held in Indianapolis, will also return to the old East v West matchup format. The return to the traditional method of team selection replaces the recently used Captain's Draft method. Giannis and LeBron were both captains last year, with Giannis' team winning a high-scoring game in Salt Lake City.

If selected, LeBron will become the NBA's all-time All-Star leader with 20 selections. He is currently tied for 19 selections with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James Harden, who started the season benched by the Sixers, is currently in fourth place in Western Conference backcourt voting. Voting runs through January 20, with the next voting update released on January 11. Who do you want to make the All-Star Game? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile off the court, LeBron James is the face of a new Louis Vuitton campaign. The Lakers star appeared in a range of sharp Louis Vuitton outfits in a cityscape setting. "LeBron James lends himself to Pharrell Williams' debut collection, embodying the audacious energy and trailblazing vision of the Maison's next menswear chapter," the fashion house said. Of course, these fits aren't for everyone, especially considering that the total outfit cost is nearly $14,000.

However, modeling for Pharrell isn't the only venture that LeBron has been up to. He has also suggested that he wants to start livestreaming his Madden games when he plays against other people. "Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. 🤔. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand 👑," LeBron tweeted. Of course, the Lakers star was bombarded with suggestions ranging from Twitch to Rumble to Kick to OnlyFans. Overall, people are very excited to see it happen.

