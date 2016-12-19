All Star voting
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo & LeBron James Remain Atop NBA All-Star VotingGiannis surpassed 4 million votesBy Ben Mock
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo & LeBron James Top 3 Million All-Star VotesGiannis leads the way with over 3.4 million votes.By Ben Mock
- SportsLeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead Early All-Star VotingBoth superstars surpassed 2 million votes, with Giannis the top vote-getter.By Ben Mock
- SportsAlex Caruso Has NBA Fans Upset After Latest Round Of All-Star VotingHow could you hate Caruso?By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers' LeBron James, Alex Caruso Continue To Climb In All-Star Fan VoteLeBron maintains top spot while Caruso climbs to fourth among guards out West.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSecond Week Of All-Star Balloting Unveiled; Zaza Pachulia Still On TopCheck the latest results from the NBA All-Star Voting.By hnhh
- SportsNBA Releases All-Star Balloting Results After First Week Of VotingZaza!?By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNBA Changes All-Star Balloting For Voting On StartersPlayers can now vote for each other as All-Star starters. By Kyle Rooney