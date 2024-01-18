Giannis Antetokounmpo & LeBron James Remain Atop NBA All-Star Voting

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James remained the top vote-getters in the final round of publicly released fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game. Giannis led overall, the only player to have surpassed four million votes at the time of writing. However, LeBron wasn't too far behind at 3.93 million. The next closest player to four million is reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who sits at 3.72 million voters.

Voting closes this weekend and the All-Star starters will be announced on January 25. If trends stay as they are, LeBron, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and Steph Curry would start in the West. Meanwhile, Giannis, Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Trae Young would start in the East. The All-Star Game itself takes place on February 18 in Indianapolis.

Read More: Warriors Postpone Second Game In Wake Of Coach's Death

LeBron Watches Son Play While Taking Media Questions

Meanwhile, LeBron was a little more distracted than usual during his post-game media interviews, as he tried to watch his son Bronny take on Arizona at the same time. The first indication that James was not giving the media his full attention was when he rebuffed scrum reporters in the tunnel saying he had to go watch Bronny. While James did fulfill his media obligations, he would often look past the reporters to focus on the screen showing the USC game.

However, he focused a little more when one reporter asked him whether it was tougher to lose with the Lakers or watch Bronny and USC struggle. “Watching college basketball alone is tough. Then you add my son in there, it’s even … yeah, yeah, cause I’m … it’s hard to watch. It’s hard to watch. Yeah, I’m a dad, but also, love the game of basketball and college basketball, just, it’s like ten people in the paint at the same time. It’s very hard at times to watch. But USC’s a great program, Arizona’s a great program, you get a good opportunity to watch some good basketball in this game," James said.

Read More: LeBron & Bronny James Share Bowman Trading Card

[via]