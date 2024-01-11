Giannis Antetokounmpo & LeBron James Top 3 Million All-Star Votes

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were the only players to surpass three million votes during the second update on All-Star voting. Giannis remains the overall top vote-getter with over 3.4 million. Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum, who will likely join Giannis as Eastern Conference starters, both came within 100,000 voters of 3 million. In the West, the next highest voting tally after Lebron belonged to Nikola Jokic with close to 2.8 million.

Very little changed between the first and second vote reveals. However, Trae Young did move ahead of Damian Lillard to take control of the second backcourt starting spot in the East. At the time of writing, he would start alongside Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The next voting update will occur on January 20, with All-Star starters named on January 25.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Victor Wembanyama "Special"

Meanwhile, amid the All-Star voting, Giannis gave high praise for French rookie Victor Wembanyama following their first matchup against one another. "He's special. He's going to be an extremely good player. He plays the right way. He plays to win. I've never seen anything like him," Giannis said after the Bucks' 125-121 win. After Wembanyama blocked Giannis at the rim in the final minute of the game, the French star was able to set up a potential game-tying three. However, Tre Jones' shot from the corner fell short. Wembanyama finished the game with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

As for Wembanyama himself, the praise from Giannis held extra weight as the Greek star was one of the players he watched the most growing up. "It's always extra motivation, and I know I'm a competitor. So I want to go at everyone and be the bad guy on the court. So it was a great matchup. I'm trying to gain knowledge from as many great players as there are. Giannis is one of the players I've watched the most. The way he uses his body, he makes 100% of what he can do with his body. That's something I look up to and I still look up to. It's a player I know pretty well," Wembanyama said.

