Giannis Antetokounmpo He Can't Stop Thinking About Losing To The Pacers, Even During Sex

Giannis Antetokounmpo made some hilarious comments after he was asked how he felt about 40% of the Bucks' losses this season coming against the Pacers. "You think about it. When you go home and sleep and wake up, you think about it. When you go back and work out, you think about it....When you're about to get freaky at night, you think about it," Giannis said. Giannis and longtime partner Mariah Riddlespringer, who have three children together, revealed they were engaged in September 2023.

The Pacers have beaten the Bucks four times this season, including in back-to-back games on January 1 and January 3. However, the Bucks, whose one win against Indiana devolved into a post-game brawl, will not have any chance for revenge until the playoffs. There are no more scheduled games between the two teams for the rest of the season. Furthermore, at the time of writing, the Bucks are the second seed while the Pacers are the fifth seed.

Giannis Leads Early All-Star Voting

Meanwhile, Giannis was the overall top vote-getter in early returns for All-Star Voting. LeBron James and Giannis have both surpassed two million votes in the first round of public all-star voting. Meanwhile - Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton all broke the one million vote mark. Next month's game, which will be held in Indianapolis, will also return to the old East v West matchup format. The return to the traditional method of team selection replaces the recently used Captain's Draft method. Giannis and LeBron were both captains last year, with Giannis' team winning a high-scoring game in Salt Lake City.

Additionally, if selected, LeBron will become the NBA's all-time All-Star leader with 20 selections. He is currently tied for 19 selections with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James Harden, who started the season benched by the Sixers, is currently in fourth place in Western Conference backcourt voting. Voting runs through January 20, with the next voting update released on January 11. Who do you want to make the All-Star Game? Let us know in the comments.

