NBA All-Star 2024: Who Are The Western Conference Starters?

NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here, taking place on Sunday, February 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The entire weekend will consist of its usual events, including competitions like the Celebrity Game, as well as the 3-Point and Slam Dunk Contests, among others. As the event draws closer and anticipation rises, the starting lineups for the 2023-2024 NBA All-Star Game have been revealed.

The 73rd edition of the All-Star Game sees the NBA returning to the traditional Eastern vs. Western conference format, with two guards and three front-court players as starters. They previously implemented a draft in 2017 where captains chose players regardless of conference. According to NBA Communications, three voting groups determined the All-Star starters: 50% fan votes, 25% players, and 25% media panel. Additionally, head coaches chose the reserves for each team. Both conferences are stacked with big names and many of the best players in the league. As we recently covered the Eastern Conference starters, we will be spotlighting this year’s NBA All-Stars in the Western Conference. Take a look at the players below.

Luka Dončić

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 06: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after the Dallas Mavericks scored against the Orlando Magic in the second half at American Airlines Center on November 06, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

This year’s starters for the NBA All-Star Western Conference are a multinational group, with three of the five starters being non-American. Including Greek-Nigerian Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cameroonian Joel Embiid in the Eastern Conference, the All-Star teams contain international stars on the lineups. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić hails from Slovenia. Currently leading his team’s franchise leader for career triple-doubles, this is Dončić’s fifth NBA All-Star selection and fourth as a starter. When he made the Western Conference in 2020, he became the youngest European player to start in an All-Star game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after hitting the game winning shot against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This year is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s second selection for the NBA All-Star Game. The Canadian guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder made his All-Star debut last year. He ranked number one in player and media voting, becoming the fourth player in Thunder history to become an All-Star, joining the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and Paul George. The Thunder currently stand at number 3 in the Western Conference under the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

To no surprise, LeBron James is an NBA All-Star starter. This year marks his record-breaking 20th All-Star selection, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in doing so. Last year, James also broke Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time league scoring record. Since he was first selected in the 2004-2005 season, the arguable GOAT has been a 7x captain and won 3 Game MVP Awards. Starting in 2018, he and Team LeBron won the All-Star Game for five consecutive years until 2023. While James’ team may have lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team last All-Star Weekend, he is more than capable of securing another win.

Kevin Durant

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives with the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Besides LeBron James, Kevin Durant has been selected as an NBA All-Star more than any other player. This year is his 14th All-Star selection and 12th as a starter. Since his first selection in 2010, he has received the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award twice. In 2023, Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns after spending three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. That same year, he rose on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List, currently ranking at the tenth spot. In the Western Conference, the Suns stand at number six with 27 wins and 20 losses this season.

Nikola Jokić

DENVER, CO - APRIL 07: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on April 7, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

After winning the NBA championship last year with the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokić secured his sixth All-Star selection. The Serbian center first became an All-Star in 2019 and has been representing the Nuggets ever since. He is the only Denver player besides Alex English to start in four All-Star games. With Jokić’s help, the Nuggets have become a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. Currently standing in second place, we will see if Denver has what it takes to reclaim the title they won last season.

