NBA All-Star 2024: Who Are The Eastern Conference Starters?

NBA All-Star Weekend is almost upon us, taking place on Sunday, February 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The event consists of the usual festivities and competitions, including the Celebrity Game, as well as the 3-Point and Slam Dunk Contests, among others. As the celebrated weekend draws closer, anticipation rises while revealing the starting lineups for the 2023-24 NBA All-Star Game.

The 73rd edition of the All-Star Game sees the NBA returning to the traditional Eastern vs. Western conference format, with two guards and three front-court players in their starting lineups. They previously implemented a draft in 2017 where captains chose players regardless of conference. According to NBA Communications, three voting groups determined the starters: 50% fan votes, 25% NBA players, and 25% media panel. Head coaches chose the reserves for each team. Both conferences are stacked with big names and many of the best players in the league. Today, we are looking at the NBA All-Star starters in the Eastern Conference. Take a look at the players below.

Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers player Tyrese Haliburton was unanimously ranked No. 1 in the NBA All-Star voting among fans, players, and media. Last year, the 23-year-old point guard played his first All-Star game as a reserve for the East, also as a top selection. Recently, Haliburton joined John Stockton and Magic Johnson as one of the only NBA players ever to achieve consecutive 20-point and 20-assist games. He also tied former Pacers player Jamaal Tinsley’s record for most assists in a single game. As a starter in this year’s NBA All-Star Game, he will be playing on his home court.

Damian Lillard

This year is Damian Lillard’s eighth selection for the NBA All-Star Game but his first as a starter. The Milwaukee Bucks point guard’s first appearance as an All-Star was back in 2014. That year, he became the first player to participate in all five events in All-Star Weekend. Lillard most recently scored the game-winning shot in last year’s game alongside fellow Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo. When he is not dropping buckets, he is spitting bars as Dame D.O.L.L.A. As a rapper, Damian Lillard has released four studio albums, with his most recent being 2021’s Different On Levels The Lord Allowed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Like Tyrese Haliburton, Giannis Antetokounmpo was also ranked No. 1 in voting across the board by fans, players, and media for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. This year marks the fourth year for the “Greek Freak” as an All-Star team captain and the eighth consecutive selection overall. The Bucks' forward will once again lead the Eastern Conference as captain against LeBron James and the Western Conference for the fourth time. He was also awarded Game MVP back in 2021. While each player in the NBA All-Star Western Conference plays for a different team, the Eastern Conference sees Antetokounmpo and Lillard representing the Bucks.

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was named the MVP in last year’s All-Star Game. This year marks his fifth selection as an All-Star, and second as a starter. He currently holds the most points scored in an All-Star game, dropping 55 points in 2023. Additionally, he won the Skills Challenge competition in 2019. Jayson Tatum has led the Celtics to be 35-11 this season so far, currently standing at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be playing his seventh NBA All-Star Game. Back in 2018, he became the first 76ers player to be selected to start since Allen Iverson. Since then, he has consistently been playing in All-Star games alongside Lillard and Antetokounmpo. The three of them have appeared the most as All-Stars out of this year’s Eastern Conference starters. An integral player to the Philadelphia team’s roster, Embiid and his teammates currently stand at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, under the Celtics and the Bucks with 29 wins and 15 losses.

