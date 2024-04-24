NBA Announces MVP Finalists: Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The NBA has announced its finalists for the 2024 NBA MVP. The Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic, the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic, and the OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the finalists. The three players have been the front-runners for most of the season. It’s been an intense three-horse race, with each finalist having a convincing resume that voters will have to weigh. The Michael Jordan MVP award would be a historic landmark for each player.

Nikola Jokic is the hands-down favorite to take home the MVP award. If he wins, that will give him three MVPs and put him in rarified air. The Nuggets are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and Jokic put up his usually ridiculous numbers to lead his team. Luka Doncic led the Mavs to the 5th seed and put up historic offensive numbers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the young Thunder to the 1-seed, putting up MVP-like numbers on an unlikely juggernaut. It is a tight race, and arguments can be made for each player as they all deserve it.

Nikola Jokic is the clear favorite, with Gilgeous Alexander in a close second. Jokic has been dominant, and the Nuggets are the defending champions. A third MVP for Jokic would solidify him as an all-time great already. Shai has the second most convincing case. He is the best player on the best team record-wise in the West. He hasn’t one and is a media darling who led a surprising team to a place they haven't been in a long time. Luka Doncic is the third choice. The Mavs are only the 5th seed despite Luka’s historic season.

The Denver Nuggets have a commanding 2-0 lead over the Lakers, and they are gearing up to repeat as NBA champions. Oklahoma City won a very close game to the Pelicans and face off for game two tonight. The Dallas Mavs tied up their series against the Clippers last night. MVP is a regular season award, so whatever happens in the playoffs doesn't matter. Overall, the MVP race has been entertaining, and the winner will certainly be deserving.

