Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Alleged Punching Victim Has Been Identified

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding lead over LeBron James and the Lakers. Game 2 was one of the best playoff games in recent memory, and it had a ridiculous ending. Jamal Murray, who struggled all game with his jump shot, nailed a buzzer-beater that broke the Lakers spirit. Additionally, minutes after the celebration in the Nuggets home arena, Jokic’s brother got involved in a battle of his own. A video was released of the 2-time MVP’s brother allegedly punching a fan. The video has prompted the league and law enforcement to investigate.

Authorities are making progress in their investigation into Nikola Jokic's brother, Strahinja Jokic’s, alleged punching incident. The man who was alegedly struck in the face earlier this week by Strahinja Jokic appears to have been found. A spokesperson for the Denver Police has confirmed that the department has been in contact with the alleged victim. We still do not know if the alleged punching victim is pressing charges or not. The investigation is ongoing, and fans are curious how this will play out.

Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Alleged Victim Found By Denver Police

The older brothers of Jokic are well-known for their altercations with just about everyone. In the past, they have stood up to fans, rival athletes, and referees to defend their younger brother. Strahinja jumped over a row of seats to punch the fan. In the video Strahinja appears to have gotten close, pushing through a crowd, and allegedly delivered a punch. The fan and Jokic Brother continued to yell back and forth afterward. Notably, Nikola's wife was right by Strahinja when it all went down, and she was holding Nikola Jokic’s young daughter through the violent incident.

Overall, it's an unfortunate incident and an unnecessary distraction for the two-time MVP. There is a more than good chance that Jokic will be awarded his third MVP trophy in the coming weeks. The Denver Nuggets look unstoppable so far, and they are the favorites to win their second straight NBA title. The Nuggets face off against LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in a pivotal game 3. The Nuggets have now won ten straight against the Lakers. Updates regarding Jokic’s brother's ordeal will steadily come out as we learn more.

