Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Massive Deal With Converse And Named Creative Director

Shai Gilgeous Alexander has become a true superstar. Shai and the Oklahoma Thunder secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They are set to face off against the winner of the final play-in game between New Orleans and Sacramento. The Thunder's success can be largely attributed to Shai becoming a legitimate MVP candidate. He averaged 30 points per game and put on a show through the entire season. Additionally, Shai is positioned to be one of the new faces of the league, and his off-the-court business is reflecting that.

Shai cemented his partnership with Converse today with a massive deal. The extension is major news for Converse. Fans know Gilgeos-Alexander for his style off the court as well as his MVP play. Converse is betting on Shai's overall persona to be the face of their basketball division. Brands like Nike, Adidas, and Converse dominate the basketball shoe economy. Above all, snatching up an MVP candidate is a big move. In any case, Shai signing with Converse is just another high point this season for Shai.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Creative Director Of Converse Basketball

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has signed a lucrative extension with Converse. Additionally, there will be a signature shoe, which will be released in 2025. Additionally, Converse has named SGA the Creative Director of Converse Basketball. He will be the face of the brand and, hopefully, for Converse, usher in a basketball renaissance for the company. It's a gamble for Shai as well. He could have easily linked up with Nike or Adidas, but this is a move to build something unique. Hopefully, Converse and Shai can cook up a serious signature shoe.

Shai is preparing for a potential deep playoff run. Talking heads like Shannon Sharpe have downplayed the young Thunder team. There is something to prove on the court, and everyone is looking for Shai to rise to the occasion. SGA is in a three-horse race for MVP with Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. Undoubtedly, A couple of pieces of hardware for Shai would be a major boost for himself and Converse. In any case, the deal is a major milestone for Gilgeous-Alexander and a sign of many things to come.

