Zion Williamson's Latest Injury Update Is Bad News For The Pelicans

Zion Williamson left Tuesday night's game against Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers late in the fourth quarter. Williamson left the game after giving one of his best-ever performances, scoring 40 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Zion was a force all game and rallied the Pelican's comeback. Despite falling short, the Pelicans can still earn a playoff berth. They are set to play the Sacramento Kings on Friday, but they may be without their star player.

It was initially reported that Zion experienced some soreness in his left leg. Earlier today, it was confirmed that the issue was his left hamstring, a recurring problem for the highflyer. His reaction when being taken out of the game last night said it all. Visibly frustrated with yet another injury, Zion stormed off into the locker room. His injury status has been updated, and it doesn't look good for Zion and the Pels.

Read More: LeBron James Gets Decked Taking Charge From Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson's Hamstring Injury Is Worse Than Expected

Zion will miss the Pelican's play in a game against the Kings and will be evaluated in the coming weeks. It is a major blow to the Pelican, who, despite losing to the Lakers, had more than a good chance of making the NBA playoffs. Without Zion, the likes of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will have to step up for the Pels. They can't afford to have games as bad as they did against the Lakers if they want to beat the Kings. Zion had an incredible game and physically bullied LeBron and the Lakers for much of the game. Even if the Pelicans win, there's no timetable for Ion's return. Therefore, it's possible he wouldn't be available for the first round anyway.

It's another setback for Zion, who has had numerous injuries since being drafted in 2019. When he is on the court, he is electric. Just look at his game against the Lakers. It felt like he was finally turning a corner and was going to be able to perform in the playoffs for the first time in his career. Zion's ex, Moriah Mills, will certainly be ecstatic about the news, as she previously celebrated his injury in a petty fashion. Zion will be evaluated again in two weeks.

Read More: Zion Williamson Clowned By Moriah Mills After Latest Injury

[Via]