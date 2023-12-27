Zion Williamson's New Tattoo Gets Clowned By Fans

Zion Williamson has shown off a prominent new tattoo on his chest of a large cross with a snarling lion peeking through it. However, the design was thoroughly clowned online as it is slightly off-center. The meaning behind the tattoo is unclear but Williamson appeared pretty happy with the design. What do you think of the tattoo? Let us know in the comments.

However, several other commenters remarked that Williamson should be focusing on his fitness and not new ink. This comes after Williamson's alleged ex, porn star Moriah Mills, told Williamson to "get on the treadmill" and cut things like soda from his diet. Furthermore, the final three years of Williamson's contract recently became non-guaranteed due to the significant amount of time he has missed due to injury in recent seasons. While Williamson can earn back guaranteed protection, the Grizzlies are currently able to cut him after the 2024/25 season without financial penalty. The contract change came into effect as Williamson missed more than 22 games last season.

Ja Morant Criticized For Gun Celebration

However, Williamson isn't the only thing from the Grizzlies-Pelicans matchup people are talking about. Ja Morant has once again created controversy after he seemingly pulled a gun celebration after dropping a game-sealing alley-oop. Morant appeared to fire off two imaginary guns before running back down the court. Of course, this caused a lot of outrage given that Morant is just four games into a season cut short by a gun-related suspension. However, the Grizzlies appeared to be a fan of the move, sharing the clip to the team's official X account.

The win over the Pelicans marked the Grizzlies' fourth consecutive win, meaning the team is 4-0 since Morant returned to the team. Morant had a game-high 31 points along with 7 assists. However, Morant was also tied for a game-high 6 turnovers with Williamson. Williamson had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the one-point loss. It was just Williamson's second double-double in the month of December.

