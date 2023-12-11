Stephen A. Smith Claims Chefs Have Told Him Zion Williamson Will "Eat The Table"

Stephen A. Smith is someone who is always commenting on the biggest stories from around the NBA world. However, he does so in a way that can be exceptionally blunt. Sometimes, he will pick a target and he will stick with them for weeks until a new target comes along. Overall, you never want to be on Smith's bad side. He has been known to be cruel on occasion, and it can get ugly. As for who he is going after right now, that man would just so happen to be Zion Williamson.

Williamson had a lackluster performance against LeBron James in the In-Season Tournament semi-final. Subsequently, there was a whole bunch of chatter about his weight and whether or not he was in the proper shape to play basketball. Over the weekend, Stephen A. was on his podcast where he was extremely hard on Williamson. Today, on First Take, he went even harder. In the video below, Smith talks about Zion's weight and how he has heard about the NBA star from chefs down in New Orleans. He even had one quote that is setting the NBA world on fire.

Stephen A. Speaks

"I'm not exaggerating, I'm quoting people. You got chefs in New Orleans who love him," Smith began. "They're looking for him. Every chef there wants to meet him... The word out on Zion Williamson is that he'll eat the table." One has to wonder where exactly Stephen A. is finding these sources, but we digress. It was a hell of a quote and many are wondering what exactly is wrong with the former Duke standout. At some point, someone on the team will have to hold him accountable.

