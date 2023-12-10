Stephen A. Smith Rips Zion Williamson: "He's Fat"

Stephen A. Smith slammed Zion Williamson during a rant on the latest episode of his eponymous show in response to the 23-year-old's performance in the semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday night. During the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Williamson finished with just 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

“Zion Williamson, who is more than five years younger, but 40 pounds heavier, went to the free throw line,” Smith said. “Ladies and gentlemen, I saw a belly. A belly. Like, when he took a deep breath, his belly bounced. That kind of belly. I mean, damn. Damn. What’s up, Zion?”

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Zion Williamson's Recent Comments

Zion Williamson During The NBA In-Season Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the West semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 133-89. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Smith continued: “It’s bad enough you got your ass kicked, losing by 44 points in the semifinals. Did nothing to lead and galvanize your team. Did nothing to show the man-child that you are and to take over. But you look like you showed up to the game having just ate a buffet. Not something from the buffet, I said the buffet. Like you ate the damn table. I wasn’t going to touch on this, because I was embarrassed for him. But then Sports Illustrated wrote about it, and the New Orleans Times-Picayune, local newspaper, wrote about it. So it’s public information. He’s fat.” Check out Smith's full critique of Williamson below.

Stephen A. Smith Labels Zion Williamson "Fat"

Stephen A Smith calls Zion out for being ‘fat’ (h/t @dbrwnjr) pic.twitter.com/1Jjg6jsjJ8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 10, 2023

Following the Pelicans' loss, the Lakers will take on the Indiana Pacers in the championship game. Be on the lookout for further updates on Zion Williamson as well as the NBA In-Season Tournament on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: JJ Redick On Zion Williamson: "He's Still Not In Shape"

[Via]