JJ Redick On Zion Williamson: "He's Still Not In Shape"

After a 133-89 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, everyone's got something to say about Zion Williamson. Moreover, many folks within the basketball world, whether it's fans, commentators, analysts, or fellow players, criticized his 13-point, 3-rebound performance. While these are never easy critiques to handle as a professional athlete, many of them come from a place of love, admiration, and hope. Everyone knows how good Zion is, especially former teammates like JJ Redick, who expressed his thoughts on the matter on Friday's (December 8) edition of NBA Today. During his remarks, he expressed belief in the fact that the young North Carolina forward has always faced these issues, but expressed even more hope that he can overcome them.

"I was disappointed, and overall, I’ve been disappointed in Zion this season,” JJ Redick remarked. “We can certainly point to counting stats and say he’s having a fine season, but you can be in the building, you can watch on TV, you can be courtside and you can see he’s not in shape. He still isn't in shape despite everything that he [went] through.

Read More: Zion Williamson Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

JJ Redick Speaks On Zion Williamson: Watch

"Despite numerous conversations with legends of the game about being in shape," JJ Redick continued. "[We call him] out on national television once or twice a year for this thing, this very thing. Earlier this season, he had a press conference where he was trying to buy into what the team wanted, and the reality is, Zion Williamson has not bought into his own career yet. And that is disappointing because as someone who’s a fan of his, a former teammate, a fellow Duke guy, I know— we all know— how great he can be.

"We’ve seen those flashes of greatness," he concluded. "But to do that for an extended period of time, to reach his full potential— and really, RJ, that’s all we can ask for as players, whatever your potential is, to reach that— he’s never gonna get there if he doesn’t buy in to his own career." For more news and the latest updates on Zion Williamson and JJ Redick, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Chris Brown Tells Zion Williamson To Be "The Best Man You Can Be"

[via]