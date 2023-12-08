Stephen A. Smith Wins "Shaqtin A Fool" Award, Fails Spectacularly At "Who He Play For" During "Inside The NBA" Crossover

Stephen A. Smith was just about the butt of every joke during his brief time on Inside the NBA last night. After Charles Barkley opened the show by threatening to give Smith an "a-- whopping", things only got more and more chaotic as the night went on. First, Smith "won" Shaqtin the Fool for the week. During the explanation of why, Shaq pointed to Smith's terrible first pitch at a Yankees game earlier this year as the primary reason that Smith was being given the award.

However, things didn't stop there. Before Smith left to rejoin the ESPN crew, he participated in the Inside the NBA staple, "Who He Play For?". For those unfamiliar, the game is very simple - the guesser simply has to name the current team of five lesser-known NBA players. Smith failed spectacularly, going 1-for-5 and only guessing Otto Porter Jr correctly.

Stephen A. Smith Gives Bizarre Rant About Dating

Of course, it's been a busy week for Smith and viral content. Smith enlightened his audience with more sexual wisdom in a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. When asked the question "BBL versus natural", Smith went off a nearly five-minute rant. After establishing that he likes women with "curves" and said he needs a woman who has "more A and T than me", Smith went completely off the rails.

The crux of his rant was that men want a "strong 7" in terms of their partner's appearance. "10s" are "too much maintenance", Smith argued. "9s" are also out for Smith because "she got enough people telling her she's a 10". The rant continues to get more and more bizarre, with Smith arguing that "too much independence" in a woman is a bad thing because it can reach a level where you (the man) start to feel dependent on your partner. After a certain point, like with many of Smith's rants, it feels like he ran out of things to say. As a result, his point ends up being something along the lines of "get yourself a woman who is just a little insecure about her own appearance because that's the best way to keep her around."

