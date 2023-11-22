Stephen A. Smith's "Cars" Debate Leaves Viewers Very Confused

Stephen A. Smith took time out of his recent show to debate the GOAT in the 2006 animated film, Cars. The bizarre moment came after a caller asked Smith about the in-universe GOAT debate between Lightning McQueen and Strip Weathers. "When you're talking about the GOAT, you can't talk about Lightning McQueen. He's tied...He has seven Piston Cups. But so does Strip "The King" Weathers. Strip Weathers has seven Piston Cups. You forget about him?" Smith asked "Danny from Wisconsin". However, Danny attempted to push his luck, trying to argue that Lightning had more circuit wins at 28.

“I am not about to sit here and argue with a grown-a-- man about the movie Cars," Smith shot back as Danny tried to say his piece about Lightning McQueen. However, Danny tried to switch gears to the Fast & Furious franchise to argue the validity of the question, which prompted a signature Stephen A. response. “YOU’RE NOT A LITTLE KID. YOU’RE 21. YOU WOULD HAVE A POINT IF YOU WERE 7 YEARS OLD CALLING ME. YOU’RE 21 YEARS OLD. WHAT ARE YOU DOING, WEARING A DIAPER? GOODBYE, MAN," Smith screamed down the phone at Danny.

The Stephen A. Smith Show Gets Weirder And Weirder

However, this is just the latest in a weird trend for Smith's flagship podcast. Last week, Smith (or his producers) clearly had sex on the brain. First Smith was made to answer the question as to whether he would give up sex for a year to secure a Knicks championship. The short answer is no. However, Smith delivered the answer in a way that only he could. There was so much pained straining and an emotional speech about the Knicks haven't won a championship since Smith was five. However, despite this 51-year drought, Smith still wouldn't give up sex to secure another one. What made the situation even more hilarious was that the question had been posed by the prominent sports parody Twitter account, Ballcrack Sports.

Later in the segment, Smith raised eyebrows when tackling the "best sex song". Smith's answer invoked convicted sex offender, R. Kelly. Smith invoked the convicted sex offender. "I don't want to bring up R. Kelly, but I think it's okay now because he's in jail," Smith said in a widely disseminated clip. Furthermore, the clip has widely been met with shock that Smith, a widely-respected pundit with a national TV spot, would say something so out-of-pocket unprovoked. His answers included Spandau Ballet's "True", The Jackson 5's "All I Do Is Think Of You", and Luther Vandross' "A House Is Not A Home". In regards to Kelly, Smtih's pick was "Dedicated" and after the viral clip, he reasoned that he wouldn't have brought it up if Kelly was "still out there, getting away with stuff."

