Snoop Dogg’s Decision To Stop Smoking Gets Perfect Response From Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith responded to Snoop's announcement that he was no longer smoking with a perfect meme. Smith, who has long been known as the "STAY OFF THE DAMN WEED" guy retweeted Snoop's announcement post with a meme. It should a picture of Smith staring off into the middle distance next to text that read, "I've won, but at what cost?" While it's clear that someone in Smith's media department threw the image together, it's hilarious all the same.

The post came a few hours after Snoop himself announced that he was quitting smoking in the same way that college players announce they're entering the transfer portal. "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," Snoop's social media post read.

Stephen A. Blasts NBA Over Giannis Ejection

Stephen A. has, as always, been on something of a tear lately. This most recent outburst came last week after Giannis received a questionable ejection against the Pistons. “I’m gonna call the league office today. Who the hell is paying to see the referee? That is not a reason to eject Giannis Antetokounmpo from a game, that is ridiculous. That is a disservice to the fans, to the paying customer coming to see them play, that is ridiculous. It is not a reason to eject a superstar basketball player who clearly the paying customer is coming to see. I know you get him 41 nights a year in the locale that is Milwaukee, I get all of that. Thank God it wasn’t a road game where you only get to see him once or twice a year. But for Giannis Antetokounmpo to get ejected for that reason is ridiculous," Smith declared.

Giannis picked up his second technical after staring down the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart after throwing down a dunk over him. Furthermore, Giannis threw up the "too small" taunt. The refs didn't like this and whistled Giannis for his second tech of the game. A disbelieving Giannis tried to reason with the refs but the whistle had already been blown and the officiating team wanted Giannis out of the game.

