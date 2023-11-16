Snoop Dogg Claims He’s Giving Up Smoking In New Instagram Post

Snoop Dogg is known for MANY things across his decades in the public eye. Due to his willingness to show up just about anywhere and try anything, he's appeared in all kinds of places doing all kinds of things. But what he might be most well known for is being one of the biggest stoners in the world. But after decades of building and maintaining that reputation, he may be moving to put it behind him.

Earlier today, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a post that many never thought they would see. "I'm giving up smoke" he captioned the picture, expanding on it in the image itself. "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," text over the picture reads. It's a pretty scant statement that doesn't give much explanation as to why. But that's probably what has caused so much debate among fans in the comments. Check out the post itself and some of the reactions to it below.

Snoop Dogg Could Be Done Smoking

Many fans in the comments think that the post could be some kind of joke or marketing. "lies , but if u got some bud left over ill take it off your hands," and "This April's fools day change the date to November??" two of the top comments read. Others think he may just be shifting to a different kind of high. "Edibles possibly but that’s wild way she goes," and "So gummies instead?" two other top comments suggest.

Last week, Snoop and T-Pain teamed up for a fun new single called "That's How We Ballin." Though the pair have crossed paths a handful of times in the past, though mostly on remixes of other artists songs. It's one of many tracks Snoop has made an appearance on in 2023 as he continues to stay busy in a variety of mediums. Do you think Snoop Dogg is actually done smoking for good? Let us know in the comment section below.

