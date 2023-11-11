T-Pain And Snoop Dogg Are All Sorts Of Rowdy On “That’s How We Ballin”

T-Pain and Snoop Dogg have two of the most respected careers in music. Especially in the hip-hop and R&B lanes, respectively. Both are sure-fire legends for the decades they were originally a part of. They are back now to bless us with a new single.

Over the years, T-Pain has been seen more as a singer than a rapper. Just look at all of the R&B club bangers we have gotten. However, he is more than respectable when it comes to his spitting abilities. He does so with tons of charisma and energy on "That's How We Ballin."

Listen To "That's How We Ballin" By T-Pain And Snoop Dogg

Snoop equals his contagiousness creating a fun listening experience from start to finish. This is the first time the two have worked exclusively on a song together since 2011. It is criminal that we have not gotten a new cut since "Boom." Of course, both of them are known for their memorable performances on "All I Do Is Win." Hopefully, T-Pain and Snoop will continue to build upon this.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song from T-Pain and Snoop Dogg, "That's How We Ballin?" Is this the duo's best song they have been on together? Would you want a full collaborative record from them? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around T-Pain and Snoop Dogg, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Her dude be trippin' and I'm gonna leave him six feet

I wrap him up in a pack, I serve him as minced meat

Tryin' to be better than me, you gon' need 6 T's

She want me to beg for that p***y, I'm like, "B****, plеase"

Just come back in the back and givе me that quick squeeze

And I put you on the list of attendees, like

