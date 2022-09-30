t-pain
- Original ContentT-Pain Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Auto-Tune IconStep into the captivating realm of T-Pain's net worth. With his groundbreaking music and undeniable artistry, he has amassed a fortune that resonates with hip hop enthusiasts worldwideBy Jake Skudder
- MixtapesT-Pain Shares A Special Live Version Of "On Top Of The Covers" After Performing At Sun RoseT-Pain ladies and gentlemen, my goodness. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsT-Pain And Snoop Dogg Are All Sorts Of Rowdy On "That's How We Ballin"T-Pain and Snoop show us how they ball. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsT-Pain's Alleged Mistress Tells Tasha K About Rapper Infecting Her & Sleeping With Married Busta RhymesBecause the news is coming from Tasha K's show, many are questioning the validity of it all.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureT-Pain Recalls 50 Cent Moisturizing His Hands For Him For Music VidT-Pain's hands were too dry for 50 Cent's liking.By Jake Lyda
- MusicArtists Like Akon: Sean Kingston, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo & MoreExplore artists like Akon - Sean Kingston, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Jason Derulo. Discover their unique sounds in the R&B genre.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentRappers Who Are The Biggest Gamers: Soulja Boy, T-Pain & MoreThe hip hop and gamer worlds have crossed paths for decades and the crossover has a reached a new level in modern times.By Paul Barnes
- Original ContentT-Pain Songs: Top 10 Best, RankedHe's a music giant with the talent to back up his swagger, so here's a look at T-Pain's best songs.By Gale Love
- MusicT-Pain Ditches The Autotune For "On Top Of The Covers" AlbumThe singer is covering classics from Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra, Journey, Black Sabbath, and more.By Erika Marie
- MusicEverything About T-Pain’s Upcoming ‘On Top Of The Cover’s AlbumT-Pain is dropping a covers album based on popular songs.By Anthony Rivera
- MusicT-Pain Says Artists Used To Pay Him For Using Auto-Tune Including DiddyT-Pain says Diddy paid him to use autotune on "Last Train To Paris."By Aron A.
- MusicBig Gipp Suggests T-Pain Deserves More Credit For DJ Khaled's SuccessBig Gipp wonders what DJ Khaled does exactly. By Aron A.
- MusicT-Pain Announces New Covers Album Titled "On Top Of The Covers"T-Pain's upcoming album consists solely of song covers.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicSnoop Dogg, T-Pain & Warren G Hitting The Road For "Holidaze Of Blaze" TourThe Ying Tang Twins and Justin Champagne will be joining Snoop Dogg and T-Pain on the "Holidaze Of Blaze" tour. By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Performs Kanye's "All Falls Down" On T-Pain's PodcastT-Pain wanted to know what song Chance could sing word for word, and this Ye classic was his obvious choice.By Balen Mautone
- MusicT-Pain Explains Why He'd Date A Stripper Over A BartenderT-Pain chooses between dating a stripper or a bartender. By Aron A.