Chris Brown Shows Love To T-Pain Amid Drake Tensions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1276 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown T Pain Drake Hip Hop News
T-Pain performs onstage ahead of Pitbull at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Oct. 4, 2024. © Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Chris Brown broke up the intense backlash T-Pain has been receiving after Drake called him resentful for his comments on Drizzy's retirement.

Drake inspired a wave of hate against T-Pain after the singer criticized the rapper for not following up on previous claims of retirement. But Chris Brown is there to shout him out as a "pioneer," even after Drizzy called him resentful for his take on possibly hanging it up.

As caught by HOT 97 on Twitter, Breezy took to his Instagram Story to send a message to the Tallahassee native amid all the controversy. Many fans probably didn't expect this situation to blow up this much, but a response from the 6ix God is all that OVO fans needed to clap back.

"RANDOM THOUGHT..." Brown wrote, which doesn't seem very random when you consider the context. "@tpain is one of the goats of my generation!! GIVING YOU YOUR FLOWERS!!! PIONEER LOVE YOU MY BROTHER [red heart emoji]."

Read More: 50 Cent Claims Diddy's Lawyer "Did Him Dirty" With Closing Arguments In Trial

Drake & T-Pain Beef

Of course, you may be wondering what T-Pain said about Drake in the first place to warrant this discussion. It seemed like nothing at the time, but it's not the first time that the former said something critical of the latter.

"One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn't followed his own words," the 40-year-old had remarked. "Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out.’ I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I'll see y'all when I drop.' [...] Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'"

"This guy always had resentment for me [crying-laughing emoji]," Drake responded to T-Pain. "You can hear it every time he speaks on my name."

As for where Chris Brown and Drake stand, the former's shoutout to the latter's "resentful" critic doesn't mean that he has no love for the Toronto superstar. Then again, they previously had beef that they seemed to squash. But during the Kendrick Lamar battle, there were some rumors that Brown was on the Compton lyricist's side. Still, that's just speculative, so these aren't necessarily fighting words.

Read More: Antonio Brown Reveals Man He Allegedly Shot At Is The Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Protester

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Offset Defends Drake T-Pain Hip Hop News Music Offset Defends Drake After T-Pain Suggests He Should Have Already Left The Music Industry 3.5K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.4K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake Responds To T-Pain "Step Away" Comment, Revealing The Auto-Tune Singer Has Always Resented Him 8.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.1K