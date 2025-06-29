Chris Brown Shows Love To T-Pain Amid Drake Tensions

Drake inspired a wave of hate against T-Pain after the singer criticized the rapper for not following up on previous claims of retirement. But Chris Brown is there to shout him out as a "pioneer," even after Drizzy called him resentful for his take on possibly hanging it up.

As caught by HOT 97 on Twitter, Breezy took to his Instagram Story to send a message to the Tallahassee native amid all the controversy. Many fans probably didn't expect this situation to blow up this much, but a response from the 6ix God is all that OVO fans needed to clap back.

"RANDOM THOUGHT..." Brown wrote, which doesn't seem very random when you consider the context. "@tpain is one of the goats of my generation!! GIVING YOU YOUR FLOWERS!!! PIONEER LOVE YOU MY BROTHER [red heart emoji]."

Drake & T-Pain Beef

Of course, you may be wondering what T-Pain said about Drake in the first place to warrant this discussion. It seemed like nothing at the time, but it's not the first time that the former said something critical of the latter.

"One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn't followed his own words," the 40-year-old had remarked. "Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out.’ I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I'll see y'all when I drop.' [...] Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'"

"This guy always had resentment for me [crying-laughing emoji]," Drake responded to T-Pain. "You can hear it every time he speaks on my name."

As for where Chris Brown and Drake stand, the former's shoutout to the latter's "resentful" critic doesn't mean that he has no love for the Toronto superstar. Then again, they previously had beef that they seemed to squash. But during the Kendrick Lamar battle, there were some rumors that Brown was on the Compton lyricist's side. Still, that's just speculative, so these aren't necessarily fighting words.