T-Pain's Old Drake Tweets Resurface As Feud Ignites

T-Pain's old posts about Drake on X (formerly Twitter) have resurfaced in the wake of the two sending shots at one another on social media. In the posts, which date all the way back to 2011, T-Pain vents about Drake failing to come through on a feature that he had allegedly promised him.

"It's all good. Soft dark n****s wasn't the wave at that time but Drake made it ok to situp I guess and now ppl are understanding what I was saying all those years ago. It just took a light skinned n***a to get y'all to listen and I applaud him for winning the beige baby lottery," he wrote in one post from 2022.

As the posts have been circulating fans online have been having mixed reactions. "So t-pain was a big fan of drake then got dubbed for a feature which delayed the drop of his album etc etc. I can get why he hates drake but i still think the way he went around it was hella lame. I would never let anyone know in that pressed; ever," one user wrote on X. Another countered: "He don’t owe that n***a nothing. Sounds like entitlement turned resentment and bitterness."

Why Are T-Pain & Drake Beefing?

As for their current feud, it began when T-Pain dissed Drake during an appearance on the Crash Dummies podcast. He suggested that the Toronto rapper has overstayed his welcome and should've retired when he was still on top. “One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn’t followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,'" he remarked, as caught by HipHopDX.

T-Pain continued: “I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I’ll see y’all when I drop — don’t worry about it, I’ll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it,’ Drake is like, ‘No, listen. OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'”