Chubbs Trolls T-Pain After Divisive Comments About Drake's Inability To "Bow Out Gracefully"

T-Pain recently stopped by the Crash Dummies podcast, where he took shots at Drake for failing to follow his own advice. He referred back to an interview Drake did in 2023 with Lil Yachty, where he stated that he wanted to be able to "bow out gracefully" and not get "kicked out" of hip-hop.

T-Pain asserted that Drake does not know how to leave, as he continues to put out music after the last single (or album) didn't perform well. "Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'" His comments have been pretty divisive. Drake himself responded by claiming that the rapper turned singer has "always" resented him. Unsurprisingly, one of the other people coming to support him is Chubbs, who did so with a bit of trolling.

Chubbs, Drake's longtime friend and bodyguard, was recently in Cannes, France. While at a club in Cannes, he recorded an Instagram story asking the DJ to play a T-Pain track. Instead, the DJ played "NOKIA," Drake's big 2025 hit after a slow start to things following the end of the Kendrick Lamar battle. "Bro it's hard out here man, maybe the next spot," Chubbs captioned the post.

Drake Retirement

Chubbs then went to a different location and asked them to play a T-Pain track, but was similarly unsuccessful.

Drake and T-Pain's relationship had been largely cordial for years, with the two of them occupying a similar lane. So Far Gone takes from the heavily Auto-Tuned sounds of T-Pain and 808s & Heartbreak-era Kanye West, two artists that Drake no longer seems to be on solid ground with.