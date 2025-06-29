Chubbs Trolls T-Pain After Divisive Comments About Drake's Inability To "Bow Out Gracefully"

BY Devin Morton 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
chubbs-trolls-tpain-drake-hip-hop-news
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: Chubbs and Drake attend OVO Chubbs Birthday Celebration at Allure on December 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
After T-Pain's comments about Drake not knowing when to step away, Chubbs took to Instagram to troll the rapper/singer/streamer.

T-Pain recently stopped by the Crash Dummies podcast, where he took shots at Drake for failing to follow his own advice. He referred back to an interview Drake did in 2023 with Lil Yachty, where he stated that he wanted to be able to "bow out gracefully" and not get "kicked out" of hip-hop.

T-Pain asserted that Drake does not know how to leave, as he continues to put out music after the last single (or album) didn't perform well. "Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'" His comments have been pretty divisive. Drake himself responded by claiming that the rapper turned singer has "always" resented him. Unsurprisingly, one of the other people coming to support him is Chubbs, who did so with a bit of trolling.

Chubbs, Drake's longtime friend and bodyguard, was recently in Cannes, France. While at a club in Cannes, he recorded an Instagram story asking the DJ to play a T-Pain track. Instead, the DJ played "NOKIA," Drake's big 2025 hit after a slow start to things following the end of the Kendrick Lamar battle. "Bro it's hard out here man, maybe the next spot," Chubbs captioned the post.

Read More: Drake’s Attempt At Being Philosophical Backfires As Fans Question The Authenticity Of His Abs

Drake Retirement

Chubbs then went to a different location and asked them to play a T-Pain track, but was similarly unsuccessful.

Drake and T-Pain's relationship had been largely cordial for years, with the two of them occupying a similar lane. So Far Gone takes from the heavily Auto-Tuned sounds of T-Pain and 808s & Heartbreak-era Kanye West, two artists that Drake no longer seems to be on solid ground with.

His mentor, Lil Wayne, has also been a longtime friend of T-Pain's, with the two of them first planning to drop an album as far back as 2009, though it did not see the light of day until 2017. As of writing (June 29), T-Pain has not responded to Drake or Chubbs.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.4K
Offset Defends Drake T-Pain Hip Hop News Music Offset Defends Drake After T-Pain Suggests He Should Have Already Left The Music Industry 3.5K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake Responds To T-Pain "Step Away" Comment, Revealing The Auto-Tune Singer Has Always Resented Him 8.5K
Chris Brown T Pain Drake Hip Hop News Music Chris Brown Shows Love To T-Pain Amid Drake Tensions 1278