Drake Responds To T-Pain "Step Away" Comment, Revealing The Auto-Tune Singer Has Always Resented Him

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 322 Views
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Lil Wayne has made heavy contribution in the music careers of Drake and T-Pain. Both were suppose to release joint album with Weezy F. Baby.

Drake wasted no time at all responding to T-Pain's comments in a recent interview with a revelation.

T-Pain discussed the rise and fall of artist and shared that he remembers Drizzy advice but admits the Toronto native doesn't follow it himeself. Speaking to knowing when to quit in your career, T-Pain told the interviewrs, "One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn't followed its own words. Drake said, I want to be one of the people that gracefully Bow Wow and not get kicked out... I have ever since that.. Appreciate y'all [peace hand sign]. I'll see y'all. I see y'all when I drop. Don't worry about it.  I'll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it. Drake is like, 'No, listen. Okay, I got another one. Check this out...  Y'all didn't like that one? Okay, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more."

T-Pain continued by claiming Drake has become the person he didn't want to be. "He's the person that he said, you know, he didn't want to be," said T-Pain. "And I learned that from him. Like, when he said that, I want to gracefully bow and not get kicked out."

Drake would respond to Pain's comments on Instagram. In a comment section, Drizzy revealed that Teddy P resents him, commenting, "This guy always had resentment for me [cry laughing face emoji]. You can hear it every time he speaks on my name."

T-Pain Resents Drake?

Before now, Drake and T-Pain has shown mutual respect to each other publicly. Both have sample each others' music in their albums.

Under Akon, Pain rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with his signature Auto-Tune sound, delivering chart-toppers like “Buy U a Drank” and “Bartender.” His style helped redefine melodic rap and inspired a wave of artists blending singing and rapping.

Drake, who emerged later, has credited T-Pain as a key influence. His 2009 So Far Gone mixtape reflected T-Pain’s impact through its melodic, emotional tone. The pair first appeared together on DJ Khaled’s 2011 hit “I’m on One,” with T-Pain providing background vocals.

Though they never recorded a major duet, their connection through Lil Wayne’s Young Money/Cash Money circle kept them linked. T-Pain has not responded to Drake's comment yet.

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
