T-Pain Hints At Retirement In Dramatic New Video

T-Pain is one of the most iconic singers of the 2000s, and there is no denying that he is responsible for some major trends in pop music.

T-Pain is a legend at this point, and there is no arguing otherwise. Overall, he is responsible for some of the best pop rap tracks of the 2000s. Additionally, he helped popularize autotune as a product device. While it was polarizing at first, it eventually caught on.

The artist has inspired countless contemporary acts. Without his leap of faith decades ago, we wouldn't have some of the artists we have today, and that is a fact. Quite frankly, we wouldn't have 808s & Heartbreaks if it wasn't for T-Pain. He is just that important to the musical landscape.

These days, the artist is still delivering new music. Whether that be cover albums or original tracks, he has stayed dedicated to his craft. Furthermore, he is a streamer on Twitch where he plays games and sometimes makes beats in front of fans.

Now, however, it would appear as though T-Pain is contemplating retirement. In a new video posted to social media, the singer admitted that he has a big decision to make and his family will be part of it.

Is T-Pain Retiring?

"I gave you all everything for 20 years," T-Pain wrote. "I’m grateful to each of you for making this such a great ride. Right now I just need some time to think about what’s next and what’s best for me."

After so many years in the music industry, it is easy to see why T-Pain might want to move on to other avenues. At the end of the day, this is a tough industry and can wear you down, especially over a long period of time.

Furthermore, the artist has already accomplished so much that fans would surely understand if he decided to do something else. He has his Twitch streams which are immensely popular, and a lot less of a hassle then dealing with labels.

Regardless, we are very excited to see what the artist is able to do next.

