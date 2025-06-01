The age gap between reality star Draya Michele and NBA star Jalen Green is a constant topic in the couple’s relationship. Michele makes light of the topic in her latest social media post. While on vacation, Michele teases Jalen Green about thinking a classic T-Pain song was new.

Not familiar with T-Pain’s 2008 hit “Chopped N Skrewed,” Green would be teased by Draya as she recalls the song being released in the 2000s. In the clip, Draya lounges in a green bikini as Jalen plays the song like it just dropped.

Laughing, she says, “My boyfriend discovered a new song, but it’s not new—it’s from the 2000s.” When she asked where he was when it came out, Jalen casually replied, “I was six,” setting social media on fire.

Fans quickly jumped in, with reactions ranging from amusement to discomfort. The 17-year age gap between the couple became the center of conversation.

“She was 23 when he was six,” one user pointed out. Others labeled the moment “cringe,” while some accused Draya of oversharing. Still, a few supporters found the moment harmless and endearing.

Draya Michele Baby Father

Despite the mixed chatter, Draya and Jalen have remained unbothered. Their relationship, which began in 2023, became even more public following the birth of their daughter in May 2024. Since then, the couple has focused on family life, ignoring outside opinions and keeping their energy positive.

Draya previously addressed the controversy in a June 2024 interview, saying, “I don’t know what people’s problem is. Two adults being in love. I don’t know why that would rub people the wrong way—it’s kinda weird. Love is love at the end of the day.”

Jalen, meanwhile, has kept his attention on fatherhood and basketball. As the NBA playoffs approached, he announced a break from social media, telling fans he wanted to focus fully on his game and “protect his peace.”

While online critics continue to question their dynamic, Draya and Jalen seem solid. They’ve shared personal moments publicly but made it clear that judgment won’t shake their foundation.