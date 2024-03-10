Torrei Hart Speaks On Draya Michele, Blames Jalen Green For Relationship: "He Wanted Some Of The Cougar"

Torrei Hart says that Jalen Green is to blame for Draya Michele's controversial relationship with the Houston Rockets star. After Michele announced she was pregnant with the 22-year-old's child, users on social media accused her of being a predator. Hart says Green was just looking for "some of the cougar."

“I mean listen, I’m not mad at Draya at all. Draya…yeah… everybody in an uproar talking bout ‘Oh my god she old enough to be his mom. Oh my god, his mom probably watch ‘Basketball Wives.’ Yeah, his mother did watch ‘Basketball Wives’ and he probably watched it with her," she said. "And that’s why he went after Draya. He wanted some of the cougar, he wanted some of that cougar snatch. He wanted some of that. Don’t get it twisted. Listen, if he wanted to pull out he would’ve pulled out. He did pull out. That cougar had him in a chokehold.”

Draya Michele Watches Jalen Green Play The Lakers

1803LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Draya Michele attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Michele celebrated International Women's Day by reflecting on motherhood. She says that it gives her "purpose" in life. "As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, 'What is my purpose?'” she began the post. "For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence. We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment. #28weeks #7months #comingMay2024 #girlmom."

Torrei Hart Speaks On Draya Michele-Jalen Green Romance

