Draya Michele Speaks On Having More Kids In Resurfaced Interview

Draya Michele's past comments on having children are resurfacing on social media in the wake of her announcement that she is pregnant with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green's child. Speaking with The Shade Room back in September, she admitted she wanted to have one more child, and wasn't concerned whether she was in a relationship to do it.

"Yeah, I want more kids. Like, one I think," she said before discussing her relationship specifically. "I think the question you're asking me is if I wanted more kids and I feel like I want more kids. And, I feel like, at this point in my life, the relationship is amazing to have, but that's not what I'm basing having a kid on because I'm very non-traditional. I feel like you can co-parent without being in a relationship. Maybe just two people say, 'Hey, you want a kid. I want a kid. Let's just have a kid. And let's just see.' I'm very free-spirited. I'm very open."

Draya Michele Attends Houston Rockets' Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Draya Michele attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

On International Women's Day, Michele posted about "motherhood" giving her "purpose" in life. "Happy #InternationalWomensDay! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, 'What is my purpose?'” she began the post. "For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence. We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment. #28weeks #7months #comingMay2024 #girlmom."

Draya Michele Discusses Having Kids

Check out Michele's comments on having kids above. Her pregnancy has been quite controversial, considering the drastic age gap between Michelle, 39, and Green, 22. Be on the lookout for further updates on Draya Michele as well as Jalen Green on HotNewHipHop.

