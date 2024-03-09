Draya Michele Seemingly Responds To Criticism Over Jalen Green Relationship

Draya Michele has seemingly hit back at critics calling her a "predator" following her recent confirmation that she was pregnant with Jalen Green's child. "Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly - let that be enough," read a tweet from a self-proclaimed medicine woman that Michele shared to her Instagram story.

The "predator" claims were taken up by public figures such as Joe Budden. "We've seen so many NBA stars lose their career, and everything, because of women like this," Budden said. He also went after co-host MeLyssa Ford, who didn't appear to have an issue with the relationship. "We don't have twenty minutes to explain something to you that is right there in front of you," Budden said dismissively.

Read More: Draya Michele Shares Steamy Bikini Thirst Traps Amid Jalen Green Pregnancy Rumors

Draya Michele Allegedly Used To Babysit Jalen Green's Ex

Furthermore, additional anger has been aimed at Michele after gossip outlets claimed she was once the babysitter of Green's ex, Breah Hicks. It is unclear what the original source of this information is, nor how accurate it is. Images of Hicks and Michele together appear on Hicks' social media. The two appeared to be close on the modeling circuit. However, there is little evidence to back up the claim that Michele was her babysitter. Despite this, the claims are being used to further demonize Michele.

Michele has been under fire ever since people began to suspect she was pregnant. The hate towards the 39-year-old reality star dates back as far as January when the rumors first emerged. Commenters online have called Michele, who found fame on Basketball Wives, a "predator" given the 18-year age gap between her and the 21-year-old Green. However, people have since defended the relationship. People have questioned why Joe Budden doesn't get hate for impregnating a 20-something at 39 or while JAY-Z doesn't get hate for marrying Beyonce when she was just 19.

Read More: Draya Michele's Rise To Fame: From Reality TV To Entrepreneurship

[via]