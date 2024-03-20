Jalen Green Says He's Motivated By His Baby And Family As Fans Continue To Harass Draya Michele

In a recent post-game interview, Jalen Green revealed that he is currently motivated by his "family" and his "baby". Green hasn't said much publicly since his partner, reality star Draya Michele, revealed she was pregnant with the young rising star's child. However, other people have had plenty to say about the couple. Actor London Brown called Michele "passed around goods" while criticizing Green for dating the 39-year-old. Meanwhile, former NBAer Nick Young took the opportunity to share a story about how Michele had been with Gilbert Arenas.

Furthermore, many people have called Michele a "predator" given the 17-year age gap between her and Green. Michele recently opened up about the toll the hate was having on her. Michele said that some days she feels like she is "struggling to breathe" amid the wave of hate she has received over her relationship with Jalen Green. Previously, Michele had shared words from a self-proclaimed medicine woman in response to the hate. "Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly - let that be enough," read the tweet.

However, not everyone has it out for Michele. Patrick Beverley has defended Michele and Green after Nick Young shared a salacious story about the reality star on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. "Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool, not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang. @PatBevPod," Beverley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. However many people in Beverley's comments tried to defend Young and Arenas, saying the two men were just trying to "warn" Green about Michele.

Meanwhile, Joe Budden recently called Michele a "predator" amid the rumors that the 39-year-old year might be expecting a child with the 21-year-old Green. "We've seen so many NBA stars lose their career, and everything, because of women like this," Budden said. He also went after co-host MeLyssa Ford, who didn't appear to have an issue with the relationship. "We don't have twenty minutes to explain something to you that is right there in front of you," Budden said dismissively. Despite this, several fans pointed out that Budden was also a predator after impregnating at a woman in her mid-20s when he was 39.

