Nick Young Teases NSFW Draya Michele Story That Involves Gilbert Arenas

Nick Young is someone who has been an entertaining figure within the NBA world. Overall. he is a great storyteller, and considering his journeyman status, he has plenty of stories to tell. These days, he does a lot of podcasting, especially with the likes of Gilbert Arenas. Arenas is also someone who enjoys to tell stories. Consequently, these two always seem to be an entertaining pair whenever they link up. Not to mention, they like to speak on trending topics, which brings them even more attention.

The most recent trending topic to be tackled by the pair involves none other than Draya Michele. The reality star is pregnant with the child of Jalen Green and this has led to numerous debates about whether or not she is some sort of predator. Well, Arenas and Young decided to weigh in on all of this, albeit in an alternative way. As you can see below, Young decides to tell a story about Gilbert and Draya Michele who once hung out in the backseat of his car.

Nick Young And Gilbert Arenas Laugh It Up

Arenas has a big smile on his face the whole time, and refused to really say anything about the situation. As he notes, she is a mother now. However, the implications were that something NSFW was going down in the backseat. Both men were giggling up a storm over it, and you know the temptation was there to explain what really went down. Whether or not the alleged story is cap, is something that is certainly up for discussion. As it stands, Michele has not commented on the clip.

