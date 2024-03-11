Cam'ron Weighs In On Jalen Green & Draya Michele Relationship, Mase Labels It “Poor Shot Selection”

Cam'ron and Mase discussed the news that Draya Michele and Jalen Green are expecting a child during the latest episode of It Is What Is It. The conversation began with Cam making a comparison between Green and his younger self. He says it's similar to him crushing on Phylicia Rashad when he was in his early 20s.

“You can’t get mad at the female, first of all. Second of all, if Draya announced it, my question is this: Did he cosign it? That’s the question,” Cam added while Mase agreed. “You gotta realize, the mothers of a 22-year-old is around similar to our age I would say. You know who we really would love to talk to? Jalen Green’s parents. See if they approve because they probably like, ‘You dumb motherf*cker. What the f*ck are you doing my n***a. You know they gonna keep it.’”

Read More: Draya Michele Reveals She's Pregnant With Jalen Green's Baby, Internet Calls Her A Predator

Draya Michele Attends GQ's Men Of The Year Party

Draya Michele at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

From there, Mase described Green sleeping with Michele as “poor shot selection.” “I know you wanna shoot your shot, but this is erratic," he said. Cam added that he has no issues with Michele. She's been facing plenty of backlash online for being 39 years old while Green is just 22. Check out the discussion of the topic on It Is What It Is below.

Cam'ron & Mase Weigh In

Cam'ron roasts 22 year old NBA player Jalen Green for getting 39 year old Draya Michele pregnant, and Mase says it's a poor shot selection. (🎥 It Is What It Is/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/j6MoiKH904 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 11, 2024

Michele seemingly addressed the criticism she's been facing by sharing a tweet on her Instagram Story over the weekend. It read: "Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly - let that be enough." Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam'ron and Mase as well as Jalen Green and Draya Michele on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Draya Michele Seemingly Responds To Criticism Over Jalen Green Relationship

[Via]