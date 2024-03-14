Fans Call Out "Neighborhood Talk" For Comparing Joie Chavis & Trevon Diggs To Draya Michele & Jalen Green

The Neighborhood Talk tried to ride the viral Draya Michele train when announcing that Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs were expecting a child together. The popular gossip outlet announced Chavis' pregnancy by sharing a tweet comparing her to Michele. There is a 10-year age gap between Chavis and Diggs and a 17-year age gap between Michele and her partner, Jalen Green.

However, fans were not here for the comparison. "10 is decent and she don’t got no kids his age," one fan argued. "10 and 17 years are very different 😅," added another. "25 and 35 is NOT news 😕😒," noted a third. As seen in the examples, most people felt that Neighborhood Talk was simply trying to conflate an unrelated issue for clicks. Do you feel that the situations are different? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, Michele has said that some days she feels like she is "struggling to breathe" amid the wave of hate she has received over her relationship with Jalen Green. Previously, Michele had shared words from a self-proclaimed medicine woman in response to the hate. "Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly - let that be enough," read a tweet.

However, Michele also had a more direct response to London Brown, who had called her "passed around goods" in a scathing response to the relationship. “I have never met this man a day in my life. Idk why he feels the need to speak about me in a situation where he uses the term “us”. Brother. KING. I don’t know you. Didn’t even know your name was London until today right now this second as I was asked about this. I’ve avoided the net all together and most b-tch a-- tendencies I’ve endured for the past few days. I won’t be lied on tho. Stay blessed. #idontknowthisman #whoisus #itwouldaneverbeenvou," Michele wrote.

