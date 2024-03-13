London Brown Calls Draya Michele "Passed Around Goods"

Actor London Brown has become the latest public figure to go after Draya Michele for her relationship with NBA prospect Jalen Green. "She's passed goods, passed around goods. She done top us all off," Brown said dismissively while primarily attacking Green.

Michele, who has widely been called a "predator" for the relationship, seemed to address the backlash in a recent social media post. "Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly - let that be enough," read a tweet from a self-proclaimed medicine woman that Michele shared to her Instagram story.

However, as mentioned, Brown is not the first public figure to go after Michele. Joe Budden called Michele a "predator" amid the rumors that the 39-year-old year might be expecting a child with the 21-year-old Green. "We've seen so many NBA stars lose their career, and everything, because of women like this," Budden said. He also went after co-host MeLyssa Ford, who didn't appear to have an issue with the relationship. "We don't have twenty minutes to explain something to you that is right there in front of you," Budden said dismissively.

However, fans were not quite as on board with Budden's comments. "He loud about this but said he didn’t wanna speak on Diddy in no shape or form Joe hush 😂," noted one fan. "Y’all don’t have this energy for Marques Houston tho 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," added another. Furthermore, many people pointed to Budden's own past a source of hypocrisy. "Wasn’t Cyn Santana only like 4 years older than Jalen when Joe dated and impregnated her at 39?" asked a third commenter. Elsewhere, Ford had made a cogent point about why Green doesn't appear to get a say in who he dates.

