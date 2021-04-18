Joie Chavis
- RelationshipsBow Wow Speaks On Baby Mama Joie Chavis & Diddy Linking Up: "Certain Things Are Off Limits"The former child star joined "Baller Alert" to share his thoughts on his ex's not-so-secret time spent on Puff's yacht awhile back.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTrevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The SidelinesThe couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramJoie Chavis Details Home Robbery, Daughter Shai Is "Traumatized"She says both she and her daughter are still recovering from the ordeal.By Erika Marie
- GramJoie Chavis Fuels Trevon Diggs Dating Rumors With A Social Media Post The IG influencer was seen supporting her rumored beau during his game.By Lamar Banks
- GramIrv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses CriticsAfter Irv commented On the 11-year-old's IG about a movie role, people were upset. The Murder Inc icon returned to put naysayers in their place.By Erika Marie
- GramDiddy & Joie Chavis Kiss Explained, She Says It "Shouldn't Have Happened"The dancer detailed what occurred, revealing that they have been friends for some time and were working on a project together in Italy.By Erika Marie
- GramJoie Chavis Wants True Love & Is "Gonna Stick To Celibacy"She's been tied to men like Bow Wow, Future, and Diddy, but Joie says she is waiting "until the right one comes along."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFuture Spells Ex's Name Wrong While Thanking Her For Christmas GiftFuture appeared to spell his ex-girlfriend, Joie Chavis' name wrong in a post thanking her for a Christmas gift.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDiddy Publicly Lusts Over Yung Miami Amid Joie Chavis Romance RumorsDiddy went crazy over Yung Miami's new pictures, and fans think they might be together again.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsBow Wow Explains Why Diddy & Joie Chavis Romance Isn't SeriousBow claims that there won't be any wedding bells in the future. "It won't go that far," he said.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsBow Wow Confirms Diddy Is Dating Joie ChavisBow Wow says he had a one-hour FaceTime call with Diddy and Joie Chavis about their relationship.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBow Wow "Aint Trippin" Over Other Rappers Dating His ExesHe says Snoop Dogg "gave me the game at 9," so he has no hard feelings.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Diddy & Joie Chavis' Kiss With JokesThe internet is shook after Diddy and Joie Chavis were caught kissing on a yacht in Italy.By Alex Zidel
- GramDiddy & Joie Chavis Caught Kissing On A Yacht In ItalyThe internet is piecing together the dating history, as Future and Diddy also reportedly dated Lori Harvey.By Erika Marie
- GramFuture's Ex Brittni Apologizes To Joie Chavis After Sharing Audio Of RapperBrittni now claims she didn't intend to "try to tear down another woman" but she was "pissed" at the rapper.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsFuture's Baby Mama Brittni Leaks Audio Of Him Saying He Never Loved Joie ChavisBrittni Mealy says she leaked the audio as a "warning" to her rapper ex-boyfriend.By Alex Zidel
- GramBow Wow's BM Blasts Him After He Allegedly Calls Her A "Clout Chaser"Olivia Sky said if she really wanted fame, she would have accepted the offer to be on "Love & Hip Hop."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBow Wow Gives A Shoutout To Single Parents After Babysitting Solo All MonthThe rapper revealed he's been on daddy duty all April while also adding noting his newfound respect for single parents. By Madusa S.