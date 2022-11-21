The string of robberies targeting celebrity’s homes continues to plague major cities, and Joie Chavis is telling her story. Most notably, authorities in Los Angeles and Atlanta have issued statements about the rise in crime. We have, unfortunately, reported on the ongoing news related to burglaries, home invasions, and even deaths. Quando Rondo was visiting L.A. when he and his friend Lul Pab were shot at. Pab was killed in the chaos.

Megan Thee Stallion was recently the victim of a burglary along with Nas. In 2020, Pop Smoke was murdered in the Hollywood Hills. Several athletes and celebrities in the ATL have been targeted, and Joie Chavis recently shared that someone tried breaking into her L.A. home.

The mother of both Future and Bow Wow’s children took to social media to share her harrowing story.

“Okay, so, now I feel like I can talk about it,” Chavis said in her video. “I’ve been kinda quiet the last few weeks. Just sad, I’m not gonna lie. Somebody broke into my house two weeks ago. And, ever since then, I’ve just been traumatized, for one, because when they broke in, they broke all the glass. They cut themselves and left blood all around my house.”

“Traumatized my daughter. She was like, crying. All of that,” she continued. “Stole my Birkins… But it’s just the principle. I’ve never had that happen to me.”

Chavis admitted that “it’s very crazy in L.A. right now with robberies.” She added that she “was so distraught” by the incident and just needed some time to back away from social media.

Neither Future nor Bow Wow has commented on Chavis’s claims. Previously, another mother of Future’s children in Atlanta was also a victim of an attempted home invasion.

Check out Joie Chavis sharing her story below.