Joie Chavis has had her fair share of relationships with famous men. The 34-year old beauty has an 11-year old daughter with Bow Wow and a 3-year old son with Future. Though her relationships with the rappers have ended, that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying her life as a single mom and business woman.

Last year, Joie was linked to Diddy after she was spotted kissing the 52-year old Bad Boy exec on a yacht in Italy. However, she denied claims that she was dating Brother Love, who is currently dating Yung Miami of the City Girls. “Me and him are friends and have been,” she shared in a lengthy Instagram post in January.

“I was working on un unreleased project for him and thats why I was in Italy! In the midst of me being there we kissed, thats it. Didn’t go further than that! I had my own damn room and he has always been respectful to me as a friend. The kiss shouldn’t have happened, but it did, and theres nothing I can do about it.”

Since then, rumors began swirling that Joie is currently dating NFL star Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys. While neither Joie or Trevon confirmed the rumors, the cornerback’s baby mama, Yasmine Lopez seemingly confirmed the claims back in July via an Instagram comment. “You weird [as f—] lol,” she wrote to Joie. “Under my friend’s pics but [f— with] my baby daddy. WEIRDO.

Though Chavis still hasn’t technically confirmed her romance with Diggs, she added fuel to the rumor mill over the weekend after being posted up at the 24-year old athletes game against the Detroit Lions. She even took to her social media to show off a cup with an image of Trevon on the front of it. The post came just months after she and Trevon reportedly unfollowed each other on Twitter.

