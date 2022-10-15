The rich and famous continue to be targeted by thieves looking for a quick buck. There have been ongoing reports in major cities regarding entertainers falling victim to burglaries and home invasions. Atlanta and Los Angeles seemed to be particularly affected by these hits, and today (October 14), TMZ reported that Megan Thee Stallion was robbed of cash and jewelry.

The rapper has been preparing for her appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, even dropping off a teaser filled with jokes with the cast. However, over in L.A., it was stated that her home was broken into by two men.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The break-in was said to have taken place last night. The thieves were reportedly clothed in hoodies and gloves as they shattered one of Megan’s glass doors for entry. The pair quickly made their way to the hitmaker’s bedroom where they proceeded to ransack the place.

In all, it was reported that the men were able to get away with upwards of $400K “in jewelry, cash and electronics.” Police are said to be combing through surveillance footage from Megan’s residence as well as surrounding neighbors. Megan took to Twitter in reaction to the news.

“Wow. Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe [blue heart emoji][praying hands emoji],” she wrote. “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired physically and emotionally.”

It has been a daunting few years for the Rap star as her schedule has been nonstop. Her fans are wishing her nothing but the best. Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s posts below.

