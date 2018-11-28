break-in
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Tells Police Her Car Is "Completely Trashed" After Break-InTamar Braxton says she feels like she's being followed.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton's Car Burglarized, Security Cam Footage ShowsTamar Braxton says she no longer feels safe after her car was broken into.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDDG Claims Two Men Slapped Him After Breaking Into His Home, Shares FootageFortunately, it seems like all the two pranksters did was slap the rapper in his sleep, and didn't make things even more dangerous.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reacts To L.A. Home Robbery: "Wow"Two men reportedly made off with $300k-$400k in cash and goods.By Erika Marie
- LifeLil Gotit Calls Out Person Attempting To Break Into Lil Keed's Grave"When I catch [you] it ain't gone be nan nice," Gotit wrote on his IG Story yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeMariah Carey Is "So Grateful" To Police After 3 Men Arrested For Break-In: ReportInvestigators reportedly stated that the 3 men were responsible for a string of crimes in Atlanta.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDrake's House Intruded By Man Claiming To Be Rapper's SonA man broke into Drake's house claiming to be the "Honestly, Nevermind" rapper's son after being arrested by the LAPD. By Cole Blake
- SportsDemaryius Thomas' Home Burglarized 3 Months After His Tragic PassingNumerous pieces of memorabilia were stolen, including a signed Tom Brady jersey.By Alexander Cole
- GramGunna & Future's Manager Ebonie Ward Posts Video Of Gunman Breaking Into HomeShe posted videos showing them vandalizing her property and claimed Atlanta police didn't arrive until an hour and a half later.By Erika Marie
- GossipChrisean Rock Attempted Intimacy With Blueface By Breaking Into His HouseChrisean believes "hennything is possible."By Taiyo Coates
- FootballRichard Sherman Pleads Not Guilty To Misdemeanor Charges For Break-InRichard Sherman plead not guilty to five misdemeanor charges on Friday after attempting to break in to in-laws house.By Joe Abrams
- MusicXzibit's L.A. Warehouse BurglarizedXzibit is offering a ten-thousand-dollar reward following a robbery at his Los Angeles warehouse, alluding it to have been an inside job. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsNBA Youngboy Confronts Thieves Who Broke Into His HouseYoungboy Never Broke Again spoke to some thieves on Instagram Live and claimed they didn't take anything from him.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown Hides From Crazed Fan Breaking Into His CribA woman tried to break into Chris Brown's property before she was scared off by one of his friends.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeXXXTentacion’s Mom’s Alleged Stalker Has Been ChargedXXXTentacion's mother's alleged stalker has officially been criminally charged after breaking into her home and allegedly stalking her for months.By Lynn S.
- RandomJustin Timberlake Accidentally Broke Into Alcatraz OnceJustin Timberlake revealed that he and his *NSYNC bandmate, Joey Fatone, once broke into Alcatraz while they were shooting a music video back in the day.By Lynn S.
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Livid After Thieves Steal Jewelry From His CarThey keep trying to test Boosie. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeJay-Z's 40/40 Club Adds 24/7 Security After Failed Break-In: ReportThe staff at 40/40 Club in New York City believe that they were targetted in an attempted break-in.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Cursing Woman's Pre-Teen Son: ReportThe woman traveled from Texas with her son.By Erika Marie
- MusicSoulja Boy Suspects Home Robbery Was An Inside Job: ReportSurveillance footage shows the thieves knew exactly how to get in and where to go once inside.By Erika Marie
- SportsSean McVay's L.A. Home Robbed, Purses & Jewelry StolenThree men were reportedly in on the burglary.By Alexander Cole
- Society10 Alleged Gang Members Charged In Celebrity Burglary FiascoThe "Bling Ring"-like case moves forward.By Zaynab