Ari Lennox Reveals Why She's Afraid To Expose The "Weird" Burglars Who Broke Into Her House

Ari Lennox is worried about her safety.

Ari Lennox says she's worried about exposing the people who broke into her home in Los Angeles because she doesn't want them to come back for her again. She explained her reasoning to her followers on Instagram Live on Monday, as caught by The Jasmine Brand.

“The only reason I don’t post the f****** video and expose those weird people that did that to me is because I genuinely still be around LA and I don’t wanna be f****** looking over my shoulder. I genuinely don’t. I’ve never had beef that serious before. If people could come into my house and do that to me, I don’t know what else they would do.”

Ari Lennox Performs During Essence Music Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Ari Lennox performs onstage during the 2024 Essence Music Festival at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

In response to the explanation, fans on Instagram shared plenty of supportive messages. "The fact that folks are blaming the victim for choosing to live in a place that she chooses is assinine! Why not blame the coconut heads who violated her????" one user commented. Another wrote: "This Black Queen should be Protected and Respected. Love her."

Ari Lennox Speaks Out