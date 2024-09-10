Ari Lennox Reveals Why She's Afraid To Expose The "Weird" Burglars Who Broke Into Her House

BYCole Blake354 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rod Wave In Concert - Louisville, KY
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 26: Ari Lennox performs at KFC YUM! Center on October 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Ari Lennox is worried about her safety.

Ari Lennox says she's worried about exposing the people who broke into her home in Los Angeles because she doesn't want them to come back for her again. She explained her reasoning to her followers on Instagram Live on Monday, as caught by The Jasmine Brand.

“The only reason I don’t post the f****** video and expose those weird people that did that to me is because I genuinely still be around LA and I don’t wanna be f****** looking over my shoulder. I genuinely don’t. I’ve never had beef that serious before. If people could come into my house and do that to me, I don’t know what else they would do.”

Read More: Ari Lennox Trolls Joe Budden With Repeated Videos Of Consequence Punching Him

Ari Lennox Performs During Essence Music Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Ari Lennox performs onstage during the 2024 Essence Music Festival at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

In response to the explanation, fans on Instagram shared plenty of supportive messages. "The fact that folks are blaming the victim for choosing to live in a place that she chooses is assinine! Why not blame the coconut heads who violated her????" one user commented. Another wrote: "This Black Queen should be Protected and Respected. Love her."

Ari Lennox Speaks Out

Lennox previously spoke out about the burglary on social media, earlier this summer. “I was renting a home in LA, n****s burglarized my home. Pepper sprayed my dogs and I wrote a song about it," she said at the time. “It happened at a time where it’s like, ‘How the f**k did they know I had dogs? How the f**k did they know I wouldn’t be home? It was weird as f**k.’” Be on the lookout for further updates on Ari Lennox on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ari Lennox Calls Rod Wave Out For Not Defending Her Amid Their Tour Audience's Attacks To Her

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...