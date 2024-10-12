Ari Lennox Details Plan To Depart From Social Media

Ari Lennox is making the move for her mental health.

Ari Lennox has revealed that she plans to delete her social media pages this coming December. In an Instagram post on Friday, she explained how damaging being online has been to her mental health and how she plans to resolve the issue.

“I’m working on a plan to transition off of social media for good,” she began in the lengthy caption of a mirror selfie. “I don’t believe I’ll ever mature and be happy as long as i have it. So my last day of socials will be December 18th, my 2 year sobriety anniversary. I will be deleting my FB, IG and TikTok permanently. The fear of losing brand deals, music sales, n****s and b*tches will no longer keep me here."

Ari Lennox Performs During The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Ari Lennox performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

She continued: “To all of my beautiful fans, I’m just not happy nor thriving here. I have a very toxic and codependent relationship with these apps. My happiness is worth more to me, than using these platforms to promote. I truly believe I can get creative with marketing elsewhere. I’m so exhausted with my addiction to the internet and gossip and attention and validation and yearning to be in control and over sharing. I just want to be free and complete.”

Ari Lennox Announces Departure From Social Media

From there, she shared several other places fans will be able to interact with her, including her YouTube channel, her website, or in person at her shows. While she turned comments off for the post, it's received over 200,000 likes from fans.