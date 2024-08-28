Ari Lennox Admits She's In Financial Trouble And Is Willing To Do "Strange Things" To Get Out Of Debt

Ari Lennox revealed to her fans during a recent discussion on Instagram Live that she's dealing with financial woes and is in serious debt to the IRS. In doing so, she joked about having to do "strange things" in order to pay off all of the bills. “I’m just gonna tell y’all my business,” she began. “I need to pay this IRS. The strange things I’m finna do for change, just so i can just break even. I’m gonna crazy and then we start anew.” From there, she said the goal is to eventually retire after paying off her debts and beginning to save money.
Fans matched her joking energy with one remarking that she should make an IRS "diss album." “Absolutely not,” Lennox replied. “They have been gentle with me and didn’t take anything of time. So, I will not be starting a beef with them, we do not have no beef, I am paying them back. Okay? I am paying them and I’m finna be caught up.”
In other news, Lennox recently performed on Rod Wave’s Nostalgia Tour but complained afterward about dealing with abusive fans in the audience. In May, she said that he never stood up for her as she dealt with “evil and racist” treatment.
Speaking about her financial situation is far from the first time Lennox has been candid with fans about the struggles in her life. She previously discussed her journey to sobriety and past struggles with alcoholism as well as dealing with anxiety. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ari Lennox on HotNewHipHop.
