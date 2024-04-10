Ari Lennox Trolls Joe Budden With Repeated Videos Of Consequence Punching Him

Perhaps Joe's take on the J. Cole apology had something to do with this.

Ari Lennox is someone who is not afraid to voice their opinion on something. This is especially true as it pertains to people she doesn't like. As it turns out, one of those people is none other than Joe Budden. Although Budden has defended Lennox at times on his show, the R&B songstress simply does not like him. A few months ago, she even launched a pretty scathing rant in his direction. Subsequently, he responded in a not-so-kind fashion, calling her a "bag of mixed nuts."

It's been an interesting time for Lennox, who was not invited to perform at Dreamville despite being on the label. Furthermore, she got to watch her label boss give an apology to Kendrick Lamar, and subsequently get shamed for it. This ties back to Joe Budden as Budden went on his podcast today and spoke on Cole's apology. He had a nuanced view of it, however, it was an opinion that would definitely upset a Cole fan. As some noticed, Lennox seemed to be annoyed with Budden's comments, as her Instagram story reflects this.

Ari Lennox Does Not Like Joe One Bit

In the video above, you can see that Lennox's entire Instagram story is just the same video from the Love & Hip-Hop Reunion special in which Consequence punched Budden in the back of the head. This is an iconic moment that always ends with Joe saying "that's what I like" with a maniacal grin on his face. Regardless, it is clear that Lennox is getting some amusement out of Budden's pain. Now, it will be interesting to see if Budden even responds.

Let us know what you think of the feud between Ari Lennox and Joe Budden, in the comments section down below. Whose side do you see yourself taking in all of this? Do you think Budden had a point in regards to the J Cole apology? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

