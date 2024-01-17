Ari Lennox Threatens Joe Budden With Lawsuit In Explosive New Rant

Ari Lennox has had an eventful past few weeks. It all started right at the end of November when she was performing as the opening act for Rod Wave on his Nostalgia Tour. The performance seems to be going well enough until one of the fans in attendance throws something, later revealed to be a bottle, at Ari on stage. She claps back hard calling out the person who threw it and even threatening to fight them. The viral moment ended when her microphone was cut off and her performance ended early.

Fans responded to the post largely in support of Ari. Across 2023 there was a strange trend of fans throwing objects on stage at artists. While it was occasionally light-hearted, like when Drake had dozens of bras thrown at him on stage during his tour. But at other points, it was much more hostile even resulting in some injuries to performers. Ari took the situation in stride, hilarious donning a helmet during her next performance in reference to the incident. Then earlier this month, she reflected on her time touring with Rod Wave, which didn't sit right with everyone.

Ari Lennox vs. Joe Budden

When Ari opened up on her time on tour she was pretty critical. She claimed that she never felt comfortable and raced through her sets because whenever she tried to affirm the crowd they would just get angry at her. But despite her vulnerable reflection on the tour, some still tried to critique her. Joe Budden in particular used his podcast as a vessel to claim that she should have just been happy to be included on such a big tour.

In a new video responding to his comments, Ari didn't hold anything back. She not only claims that he has a $20k lawsuit headed his way but also claims that he's obsessed with her and even joked that he "touches dogs." What do you think of Ari Lennox's response to Joe Budden's critiques of her comments about touring with Rod Wave? Do you think she should follow through with suing him? Let us know in the comment section below.

